Over 350 000 grade 1 and 8 online applications processed in one week

More than 350 000 grade 1 and 8 online applications have been successfully processed since last week.

By Monday, the department had recorded 151 949 applications for grade 1 pupils and 198 258 for grade 8 learners, bringing the total to 350 207 so far.

“Today, about 350 calls were attended to per hour. In addition, on Friday the department’s WhatsApp line received about 3 200 messages while today about 7 200 enquiries were recorded,” the department said on Monday.

“Accordingly, our team efficiently managed all these enquiries. It looks like the WhatsApp line is a game-changer, as more people prefer sending their enquiries through that medium.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department is pleased with the progress made so far.

“Indeed, improvement introduced to the system played a significant role in the smooth running of the system. Parents and guardians can reach out to us on our respective platforms if they need assistance applying,” said Lesufi.

The department further urged the parents and guardians to submit certified copies of all the required documents to the schools they applied to or upload them on the system.

The online admissions period for both grades closes at midnight on August 19.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author