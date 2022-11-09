Premier promises construction of R204m state-of-the-art school

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Tuesday announced a number of high-impact service delivery projects aimed at improving the lives of communities in uMsinga in the uMzinyathi district municipality.

As part of her Imbizo, Dube-Ncube was accompanied by MECs during her visit to various parts of uMsinga, engaging with stakeholders and assessing the impact of government projects.

She also announced that a R204-million state-of-the-art school, which will be equipped with the latest technology to prepare the youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, will be built in the area in 2023.

“The construction of the new school will boost economic activities of Cwaka in uMsinga and create job opportunities for local communities, as well as business opportunities for small, medium and micro enterprises [SMME],” said Dube-Ncube.

She added that the trading stalls built by the provincial department of economic development, tourism and environmental Affairs will have enough capacity to accommodate bulk stock for informal traders.

“The trading stalls’ project is consistent with the provincial government’s commitment to empower SMMEs and rebuild the economic landscape of townships and previously disadvantaged neighbourhoods in the province.”

