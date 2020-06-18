Progressive Student Movement calls for removal of Education Minister

The Progressive Student Movement (PSM) has called for the removal of the basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

In a statement, PSM chairperson Ashley Nthekiso claimed that the COVID-19 period has exposed the minister for her indecisive nature and failure to immediately provide solutions when urgently needed.

They said it would be a wise decision for the minister to give up her position while she still has her dignity intact.

“The Progressive Student Movement believes that its time the minister considered having an early retirement into her third term and that this is the recommendation that the president should take into account.

“There are no doubts that the minister has served with utmost patriotism and competence in her own right, however, her personal achievement does not transcend into our everyday life or has not had any radical or tangible effects on the schooling system.

“She is currently one of the longest serving ministers of any portfolio and unfortunately her blunders are more than wins,” reads the statement in part.

The movement also demands a halt on school resumption until the country has seen its peak in confirmed COVID-19 cases. This as schools have been closing as a result of numbers increase within its borders.

“This is after several virus outbreaks were reported in just the first week of the reopening of schools. The Progressive Student Movement saw this as a potential manifestation of the virus in schools and schools becoming “Super Spreaders”,” reads the statement.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo