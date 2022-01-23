Risecliff Secondary’s matriculant dream hindered by lack of funds

Johannesburg – Risecliff Secondary’s matriculant Khalipha Jojo’s(18) dream may just be hindered by a lack of funding he needs to study his dream career.

Khalipha who hails from Hammarsdale Unit 6 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, did exceptionally well with his matric results as he achieved seven distinctions and two B’s.

The Risecliff secondary matriculant is beaming with excitement for his latest achievement.

The Risecliff secondary matriculant comes from a family of three siblings him being the eldest sibling.

His mother is the breadwinner since his father lost his job due to Covid-19, so the family depends on what his mother makes from making school shoes.

Khalipha’s dream is to become a pilot but that dream is hindered by the funds he needs to study his dream career.

Although he wishes to study to be a pilot he is well aware that NSFAS does not fund you if you want to study to be a pilot, as it is studied at private institutions.

Speaking to Sunday World he tells us that he is happy with the results that he obtained, it was not a surprise for him because he worked very well.

“A lot of people were helping me to obtain the results I have today, but I am grateful that the long nights paid off. Attending Sukuma Academy for extra lessons was what I needed and the lessons really helped me immensely,” he said.

“I know that my dream to study to become a pilot might not happen so I have alternative career choices that I wish to pursue. I applied for Electrical Engineering and Actuarial Sciences at Wits and I am hoping that they accept me,” he elaborates.

Khalipha is dying to make sure that he pursues his dream career of flying an aeroplane one day, and hopes that he can get certain funds or a bursary to pursue his dream job.

This dream career has always been there since he was a young boy and he grew to love his dream of being a pilot.

Sunday World

