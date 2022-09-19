Scopa irked as DHET holds back fraud report

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the Department of Higher Education and Training are at loggerheads over the release of a damning report into malfeasance at the National Skills Fund (NSF).

The NSF is a public entity established by the government in 1999 and provides funding for skills development initiatives identified by the National Skills Development Plan 2030 as national priorities.

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande ordered a full-scale forensic investigation into possible maladministration and corruption at the NSF.

The investigation was ordered after an auditor general’s report found that nearly R5 billion could not be accounted for over two years.

The final report into the probe was handed to Nzimande in March but has not yet been made public. This saw Scopa demand that Nzimande hand over the report to it within 10 days.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa berated higher education officials who had come to update the committee on the probe but did not provide the full report.

“We don’t agree with the sentiment that the report cannot be revealed because it contains people’s names. Can we please get the report in the next 10 days? Once we have received the report, we will consider it accordingly,” he said.

Among the findings in the report were that funds were released without proper processes, with money being deposited to entities, then immediately transferred to other accounts, which resulted in the looting of NSF funds and instances of companies overcharging the fund.

DHET spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said the department was already engaging with the Hawks on the matter, but would not be drawn on when the report would be handed over to Scopa.

“We will do so (release the report) by ensuring that we do not expose the department and government broadly to unnecessary litigations,” he said.

