Sefako Makgatho receives highest global recognition

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) made history when it broke into the UniRank’s top 200 popular and recognised higher education institutions in Africa.

Since its inception in 2014, SMU is ranked for the first time at position number 184 out of about 1 300 higher education institutions in Africa, 23rd in South Africa and 6 907 of 13 000 universities and colleges in the world.

UniRank selection criteria involves the commissioning, certification and/or accreditation by the appropriate higher education related organisation in each country, offering at least four-year undergraduate bachelor or postgraduate degrees (master’s or doctoral), delivering courses mainly in a traditional face to face platforms.

“While we value our entry into the world of university rankings in just five years of our existence, our focus remains on pursuing academic excellence and making significant impact in the lives of ordinary people in South Africa and in the region,” the university said.

According to UniRank, the top five institutions in South Africa, in order of ranking, are: University of Pretoria (UP); University of Cape Town; University of the Witwatwersrand;

University of Johannesburg and University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo