TETA aims to tackle unemployment among the youth

Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) has embarked in projects worth more than R84-million to fight youth unemployment in South Africa.

The projects are aimed at granting at least 5800 youth employment opportunities in various industries.

TETA has partnered with BankSETA to create opportunities for 1200 youth for motorbike licenses, entrepreneurship training, business start-ups and direct connection to the e-commerce business for delivery services.

TETA EmpowerYouth programme is aimed at giving 4500 youth from rural areas a chance in line with economic drivers in Giyani in Limpopo, Zululand District in KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

The authority is part of the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) focused on skills development in the transport industry ensuring that individuals come out of the programmes competitive and ready for employment.

CEO of TETA, Maphefo Anno-Frempong, said: “It’s been a long journey for us as TETA to get to this level of performance that impact on South African unemployed youth. It is important for SETA to remain resolute and continue to unearth meaningful opportunities and partnerships with credible institutions like the BankSETA. What we’ve achieved today is testament that with partnerships, we can put forward a meaningful fight against youth unemployment in our country.”

Mandated for skills development, TETA has also partnered with the World Maritime University to create space for South Africans looking to further their post-graduate qualifications in Maritime Studies.

Chief operating officer, Femanda Shirindza, said tackling youth unemployment was an effective strategy in helping to recover the country’s economy.

“The EmpowaYouth is designed to prepare youth to thrive in the future of work, generate new widespread prosperity and lay the groundwork for rural youth to be included in the mainstream of the economy. Investing in and re-skilling rural youth, will help us get them back to work immediately while building more just, inclusive and resilient economy,” said Shirindza.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author