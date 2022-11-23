University of Limpopo dance champs to be honoured at banquet

Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Limpopo Professor Mahlo Mokgalong will on Thursday host a banquet in honour of the dance duo affiliated with the University of Limpopo Dance Club for making history as gold and bronze medalist at the World Dance Championship (WDC).

Happy Ramano and Adelaide Hlungwani made their debut at the WDC which was held in the Netherlands. The pair won gold at the Dutch Open Latin Championship and bronze at the Open World Amateur and Latin Championships last week.

Both Ramano and Hlungwani served as ambassadors for the South African Dance Foundation during the competition.

