University of Limpopo students dance their way into history books

A ballroom and Latin dance couple, Happy and Adelaide Hlungwani from the University of Limpopo, etched their dance moves in the history books of the World Dance Championships Amateur League (WDC AL) and Dutch Open Amateur Latin Championship when they won gold and bronze medals in their debut international act.

The WDC AL was held in the Netherlands from November 7 until Sunday, where the pair won gold at the Dutch Open Latin Championships and bronze at the Open World Amateur and Latin Championships.

The duo represented South Africa as ambassadors for the South African Dance Foundation during the competition and are grateful for the opportunity.

Director of sport and recreation at the University of Limpopo, Kakata Maponyane, congratulated the dance couple and said the institution is proud to have sent competent dancers who represented the university and country admirably.

“We are proud to produce athletes of this calibre, this is not the first time we have been represented on a global stage. Previously, we had athletes who performed admirably in chess and karate,” said Maponyane.

The dance couple’s personal coach, Obed Mofoleng, said: “I believe that the preparation and work that we put in immediately after learning that they would be performing at an international level paid off.”

Advocate Molatelo Mahapa, the university’s alumnae who offers dance masterclasses to the students at the university, noted that it took years of development and dedication for the the dance couple to be where they are today.

“We are proud to have world dance champions from the University of Limpopo,” said Mahapa, who also serves as the chairperson of the World DanceSport Federation’s equality commission.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author