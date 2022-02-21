University of Venda gets first female chancellor

As the University of Venda celebrates its 40th anniversary, the learning institution has installed its first female chancellor, advocate Mojanku Gumbi.

Gumbi is a human rights lawyer with more than 30 years of experience in private practice, public policy development, and African conflict resolution.

She holds law degrees from the University of Limpopo (formerly the University of the North) and the University of Witwatersrand, as well as a certificate in trial advocacy from the University of Texas in the US.

During her acceptance speech at the weekend, Gumbi, who becomes the sixth chancellor at the Limpopo university, said she follows in the footsteps of some of the outstanding sons of the country: former ANC secretary-general Walter Sisulu, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

“It is an honour that I accept with humility, in particular, because I do not want to get into trouble by stating that I do not intend to step into their shoes like the enigmatic one once said about his predecessor; whose shoes I also do not want to step into.

“I do hope, however, that I will have the privilege of drawing on the wise counsel of those of my predecessors who are still with us,” Gumbi said.

University of Venda vice-chancellor and principal Dr. Bernard Nthambeleni said it was an honour to have the first female chancellor with the stature of Gumbi.

“Her involvement with the university will certainly stand us in good stead,” he said.

“We believe her presence as the chancellor will positively contribute to the government’s programmes of action in addressing issues of critical skills development, rural development, and poverty alleviation in the Limpopo province.”

