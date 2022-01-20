Watch Live: Minister of Education announces 2021 matric results

Johannesburg- The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshegka will announce matric results tonight at 6 pm.

The class of 2021 has been badly affected by Covid-19 as it hit their academic years twice. These learners had to resort to online learning to save the academic year.

The department on Wednesday said owing to limited space, the release of the results would be broadcast live on SABC 1, SABC 404.

“A clean pool feed will be provided by the SABC while also being broadcast across the department’s social media accounts,” it said.

The Minister and Deputy Minister, Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, hosted this morning, the country’s top achievers at a breakfast session at The Houghton Hotel, Houghton.

Here is where to watch the live streaming, the SABC will also be streaming the results on their news channels:

