What to do while waiting for your matric results

Waiting for matric results can be a nerve-wrecking experience. But The Skills Academy Supported Learning organisation advises students to use the waiting time constructively.

Here is a list of things to do:

Write down your goals

This is a great way to discover which path to take. Take a closer look at what you would like to achieve. Once written down, determine what needs to be done to achieve the goals.

Make sure that your goals are realistic.

Determine your skill set

Find out what you’re good at. Determining what you’re good at is a great way to decide which career path you will take.

This will allow you to improve your skills before going into the work environment.

Applying to a higher learning institution

Don’t wait till the very last minute to apply. Higher learning institutions have strict deadlines.

However, if you miss the deadline, college is a place one can join anytime.

Find a casual job

Getting a casual job is a great way to earn easy money and sharpen your skills.

This will cover a gap in your CV and stand as proof that you are eager to work.

Start a side hustle

You can also start your own side hustle, which will sharpen your entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

Create your Curriculum Vitae

If you have no experience, that’s fine, as you are straight out of high school. This shouldn’t stop you from creating your CV. Add your soft skills and it can assist in landing an entry level job.

Get some rest

The year has been nothing much but hard work for you, late nights studying and long hour examinations.

Make sure to take time to rest. Taking a break is important for your health.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author