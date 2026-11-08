David vs Goliath: New parties and community movements deliver election upsets across South Africa

The biblical story of David defeating the giant Goliath played itself out in the local government elections as smaller political parties and community movements gave established political parties a run for their money.

Some of the newcomers, among them, two movements formed less than a year ago, showed political giants flames in Wednesday’s elections.

One of the biggest shocks came from the nine-month-old Rise Tsantsabane Communities (RTC). It toppled the ANC in Tsantsabane Local Municipality in Postmasburg, Northern Cape. The party won seven of the 13 council seats, securing an outright majority and ending years of ANC control.

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Another newcomer, the Service Movement for Metsimaholo (SMM), created waves in the Free State. Known locally as the “new animal”, SMM started as a non-profit organisation before transforming into a political party to tackle service delivery failures and poor infrastructure. It received about 11.2% of the vote in Metsimaholo, securing five seats and finishing fourth behind the ANC, DA and EFF.

In Maluti-a-Phofung, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s African Content Movement (ACM) also surprised established parties. The party secured 21% of the vote, finishing second behind the ANC and ahead of the DA, EFF, MK Party and several other formations.

The ACM also secured two seats in Nketoana Local Municipality, where it received more than 11% of the vote, outperforming the EFF and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

“For ACM to have performed so great shows that our people are tired of empty promises,” Motsoeneng said.

Magashule’s ACT also made its presence felt in the Free State. In Ngwathe Local Municipality, which includes his hometown of Parys, ACT won four seats with more than 15% of the vote, finishing behind the ANC and DA. The party defeated the EFF, MK Party, Patriotic Alliance and Afrika Mayibuye Movement, among others.

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ACT also secured two seats in Matjhabeng, where Magashule contested the mayoral position.

In Limpopo, Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement made waves in Greater Giyani, securing 12 council seats and finishing second behind the ANC.

Popular musician Eric Gezani Nkobane, better known as Papa Penny, contested the mayoral position under the party’s banner. However, he accused the ANC and IEC of manipulating the election results to deny Afrika Mayibuye’s victory: “Our votes were stolen by the ANC and IEC.”

He said ballot boxes were found in the streets and accused the ANC of distributing chicken and T-shirts to voters.

His allegations have not been independently substantiated.

“We contested elections without any funding but we did our best to get these votes,” he said.

Another newcomer, the two-month-old Molemole Independent Voice (MIV), secured four seats in Molemole Local Municipality in Limpopo.

In neighbouring Mogalakwena, a community movement led by local celebrity Victor Mokonyane, popularly known as DJ Money Mok, secured 14 council seats, finishing second behind the ANC.

In Mpumalanga, the Service Delivery Party (SDP), associated with Thabo Motau and former ANC provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi, delivered another upset. The party emerged as the largest formation in Victor Khanye Local Municipality, securing seven seats with 39.53% of the vote against the ANC’s five seats and 28.42%. However, the council remained hung, leaving the party needing coalition partners to govern.

Msibi, the SDP national convener said: “Our people have spoken through their votes and this shows how democracy works … We are aiming high to build a formidable force through SDP that is going to work for the people.”