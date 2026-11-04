WATCH | Loyiso Masuku says ANC is gunning for outright Joburg win

Joburg Deputy Mayor, Loyiso Masuku, urges South Africans to vote for the ANC in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Masuku says the ANC is eyeing to govern the City of Joburg, aiming for an outright majority vote count. Masuku also says the ANC is not looking to get into any coalitions with contesting parties. 🎥 Blessing Mashabane and Hope Mafu — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 4, 2026

The ANC is targeting an outright majority in the City of Johannesburg, says its Joburg mayoral candidate and regional chair, Loyiso Masuku.

Masuku detailed the party’s lofty ambitions to Sunday World, saying:

“We are expecting people to vote for the ANC and give the ANC an outright majority. We are not working to be in any coalition, we are working to govern the City of Johannesburg without a coalition,”

Masuku made these remarks at Hyde Park High School on Wednesday, where ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa together with his wife and Dr Tshepo Mostepe, cast their ballots. Masuku said coalitions delay service delivery for residents.

Coalitions hamper service delivery, says Masuku

The ANC’s Joburg branch is currently in a political marriage with ActionSA, the EFF, Al Jama-ah, the Patriotic Alliance, and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) following the exit of former city mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda in 2024.

“Coalitions delay service delivery, they are a hindrance as everything (service delivery and council negotiations) takes long, which is not sustainable and destabilises administration pertaining to the incoming and outgoing of mayors,” she said.

Masuku, who also voted at Mulbarton Primary School earlier today, said the ANC is prepared to co-exist with opposition parties should it lose the elections in the city.

READ: DA leaves door open to ANC coalitions, but no chance for EFF deal

ANC sets conditions for future coalition partners

Slamming opposition parties for capitalising on the ANC’s apparent underperformance, Masuku said coalition partners must subscribe to the ANC’s political values, adding that coalition agreements must be documented. Play Mute Play advert

“Our value system is clear, we are a non-racial and non-sexist, democratic organisation that believes that we must provide services for all. We want to make sure we deal with injustices of the past in our city, and basic service delivery is our core priority,” said Masuku.

Mayoral ambitions remain an open question

Asked whether she’s confident of ascending the mayoral seat should her party lead Johannesburg, Masuku remained mum over the matter.

Instead she said: “We (ANC) are led by President Cyril Ramaphosa who has been campaigning throughout the country for all mayoral nominees. All of us subscribe to the ANC’s manifesto, and we must implement the six areas that we have committed to in service delivery, economic growth, employment opportunities.”

Three contenders in ANC mayoral race

Masuku is one of the three mayoral candidates presented at the party’s candidates reveal event shortlisted to vie for the mayor’s office under the ANC, including Frank Chikane and current mayor, Dada Morero.

The ANC is expected to reveal its candidates across the country’s municipalities after the voting period.

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