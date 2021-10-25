‘Balkanisation’ of areas threatens the nation’s safety and security

Johannesburg – Trade union federation Cosatu has warned against what it calls the “balkanisation” of certain towns by foreign nationals, saying it is a ticking bomb that undermines South Africa’s nation-building project.
Addressing a meeting of shop stewards in Durban, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said it was undesirable that there were now areas where foreigners had grouped themselves, turning those areas into no-go zones for native South Africans.
“There are areas now comrades where if you go to, it feels like you’re in another country, this is very worrying,” he said in his address to the shop steward council last week.
Author