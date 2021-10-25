VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
‘Balkanisation’ of areas threatens the nation’s safety and security

By Sandile Motha
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 26: COSATU acting general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali during the fourth day of Cosatu’s 12th elective congress on November 26, 2015 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. More than 2,500 delegates are attending the conference to engage on several issues and elect new leadership. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe)

Johannesburg – Trade union federation Cosatu has warned against what it calls the “balkanisation” of certain towns by foreign nationals, saying it is a ticking bomb that undermines South Africa’s nation-building project.

Addressing a meeting of shop stewards in Durban, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said it was undesirable that there were now areas where foreigners had grouped themselves, turning those areas into no-go zones for native South Africans.

“There are areas now comrades where if you go to, it feels like you’re in another country, this is very worrying,” he said in his address to the shop steward council last week.

 

