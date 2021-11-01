Breaking ANC’s stranglehold will be no small task during elections

Johannesburg- When a catastrophic accident cuts the first manned mission to Jupiter’s moons short in the Astronaut: The Last Push – a 2012 American science fiction film – Michael Forrest, the sole remaining astronaut, must endure the three-year return trip to Earth alone. Similarly, how will the next five-year journey of local governance in South Africa manifest itself?
I imagine the responses from citizens will vary widely: from widespread cynicism to hope for a better future, and from distrust of a dysfunctional system to the belief that service delivery will improve.
In an all-too-familiar scenario, political party campaigns have been littered with promises of how they best represent and advance voters’ interests.
In doing so, two helpful facts about these campaigns emerge.
