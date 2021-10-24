Do parties master the art of branding, campaigning in the digital era?

Johannesburg – South Africa is approaching the most contested local government elections of all time with more than 26-million registered voters.
More than 44% of voters are male, against 55% females. This time around, young people who were born in 2003 are eligible to vote.
Over 11.3-million of these registered voters are aged between 18 and 39 years.
This places a significant responsibility on political parties to find creating solutions to attract young people if they are to earn a substantial number of votes.
