REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Business

Family’s graves stand in the way of R200m shopping complex

By Ashley Lechman
The site in which the Marite Shopping Centre was supposed to be built. The construction has been delayed for nine years as one of the families is refusing to remove it's graves. PICTURE: SUpplied

Johannesburg – The construction of the R200-million shopping complex in Marite, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, is still on hold as one of the families on the construction site continues to refuse to remove their graves.

The problem started about nine years ago when the authorities approved the construction of the shopping centre.

Since then, the Manzini family has been refusing to relocate their graves while other families agreed to do so. Authorities have tried every trick in the book to compel the family to cooperate but to no avail.

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.