Fresh from Digital Vibes scandal, Mkhize resurfaces on front lines of ANC election campaign

Johannesburg- Fresh from a bruising Digital Vibes storm, former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has emerged as one of the key players in the ANC’s election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal in the run-up to local elections on November 1.
Mkhize, one of the senior and most powerful politicians within the ranks of the governing party, was dealt a heavy political blow after a special investigating unit (SIU) report implicated him in the R150-million saga involving Digital Vibes, a communication company owned by his close associates.
In the aftermath of the explosive report, Mkhize was forced to fall on his sword and resign as health minister.
It was widely believed that the scandal would end his political career.
