Jilted exes harass Maake KaNcube ahead of wedding

By Ngwako Malatji
Sello Maake kaNcube and his partner Solo Mbewe.

Johannesburg – Internationally acclaimed actor Sello Maake KaNcube’s upcoming wedding to his business partner Pearl Solo Mbewe is bedevilled by persistent harassment by his seven bitter exes.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the scorned women, five from KwaZulu- Natal and two from Gauteng, have been phoning him and some even sending WhatsApp and text messages accusing him of betrayal after learning of his forthcoming marriage to Mbewe.

This because Maake KaNcube had told them that he was not looking for a serious relationship when he met them.

