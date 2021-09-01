Matrix communications group in the forefront of women advancment

Johannesburg – Encouraging women to be at the forefront by taking leadership roles in the group is the intention of the Matrix Communications Group (Matrix Group).

The integrated marketing and communications investment group, which was established in September 2020, has taken a decision through this ethos to invest in the upliftment and advancement of women in the marketing, communications and research industries.

As testimony to this, the group appointed Dineo Mahloele as managing director and Tumi Makwela as client service director.

Mahloele is a respected communication specialist with over 20 years of experience in corporate communications, as well as an entrepreneur. She believes women have the same skills as their male counterparts to spearhead a pan-African business.

Author



Kuli Roberts