Mother of accused ‘killer cop’ Nomia says her daughter was framed

Johannesburg – The mother of the former police officer accused of killing her

relatives to claim burial payouts amounting to R1.4-million believes her daughter

is not capable of murder.

The 81-year-old Maria Nyavana Mushwana spoke to Sunday World at her home in New Forest Village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, this week.

Her daughter, 46-year-old Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is on trial for murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice at the Joburg Hight Court, which is sitting in Palm Ridge on the East Rand.

“My heart is broken. My soul is afflicted beyond words can ever explain.

Author



Tshwarelo Mogakane