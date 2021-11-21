Raymond Zondo: Khampepe, Jafta leave big shoes to fill at the Constitutional Court

Johannesburg – After a trailblazing legal career spanning over 40 years, Justice Sisi Khampepe retired on October 11, 2021.

Khampepe was born in Soweto, Johannesburg. After obtaining her B Proc from the University of Zululand, she travelled abroad to further her education through postgraduate studies.

She graduated with an LLM degree from Harvard University in the US, and then served articles at Bowman Gilfillan. She later started her own practice under the name SV Khampepe Attorneys, one of few black labour law firms in the country at the time.

Her main area of practice, for which she was renowned, was the defence of workers against unjust laws and unfair employment practices.

Throughout her career, she served in a number of positions of note.

