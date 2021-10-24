VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Restoring the Rainbow Nation

By Thomas Lethoba
The writer says the rainbow nation that Madiba championed for is slowly slipping away. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – Well-known televangelist J John tells the story of a workman who left his workplace pushing a wheelbarrow, every other day.

The security guard always stopped the workman to check what was inside the wheelbarrow.

Only to find each time a small packet full of worthless sawdust. No stolen goods.

One day the guard confronted the suspect: “I have a feeling you are stealing something, but I can’t put my finger on it. What are you stealing? “Wheelbarrows,” said the workman.

Talk about missing the wood for the trees!

Sometimes I wonder whether the politics of our country are not constantly missing the wheelbarrows for the sawdust.

For a few years now, we seem to have lost our bearings and our ambition to become a home for all South Africans.

