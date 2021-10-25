SA experienced 4 700 protests since 2016 local government polls

Johannesburg- There have been at least 4 700 protests, strike actions or crowd-related public violence across South Africa since the last local government polls were held in 2016, according to data from the Institute of Security Studies’ (ISS) protest and public violence monitoring project.

Lizett e Lancaster, the manager at the crime and justice information hub at the ISS, said there was likely an undercount in their numbers because not all incidents were reported by the media and other sources.

She added that communities took to the streets over municipal service issues, policing, education and healthcare.

“Community groups mobilise only when government representatives and the relevant department or agency do not. The metros experience the most protests mainly because planning and service delivery has not been able to keep up with the rapid urbanisation patt erns in these areas,” she said.

Bongani Mdakane,



Thomas Lethoba