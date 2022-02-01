Straight & 2 Beers: Patrick Shai’s video went viral and then it was misconstrued

Johannesburg- Sonofabitch! I’ve heard that insult so many times that it lost its sting.

In fact, I picked it up from watching movies and, back then, we could not pronounce it well. It was more like sanamabitch as we left a movie house.

Yes, there was a time when English was not easy on my ear.

Then I encountered the insult in novels and it still did not rankle.

As insults go, son of a bitch is pretty lame even though I hardly ever use it.

Where am I going with all this?

Well, two weekends ago South Africa woke up to the terrible news of the death of veteran thespian Patrick Shai.

In the days leading up to his death, he had been involved in verbal sparring with musician Cassper Nyovest, who has started a trend of celebrity boxing.

Thank you for choosing Sunday World, to read this article for free, please register below at no cost. Username Password E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK More Information First Name Last Name Address Address Line 2 City Province/State Country Postal Code Phone Number I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Log In

Author