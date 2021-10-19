VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Straight & 2 Beers: We’re losing fight against GBV

By Vusi Nzapheza
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 30: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses congregants during the launch of Rhema Church’s campaign against violence towards women and children on July 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ramaphosa said, the root cause of violence against women is unchallenged patriarchal culture, and it is up to men to take responsibility to change it. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alaister Russell)

Johannesburg- I have bad news for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The battle against what he termed the second pandemic doesn’t look like it’ll be won.

This, of course is the pandemic of gender-based violence (GBV).

Last week, I had the misfortune to witness this scourge at its worst.

On a Saturday morning, I witnessed people gathered to watch a couple engaged in world wrestling championship.

In fact, it was a one-sided affair wherein the husband was battering his wife while the crowd stood by filming and taking pictures.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.