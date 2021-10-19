Straight & 2 Beers: We’re losing fight against GBV

Johannesburg- I have bad news for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The battle against what he termed the second pandemic doesn’t look like it’ll be won.

This, of course is the pandemic of gender-based violence (GBV).

Last week, I had the misfortune to witness this scourge at its worst.

On a Saturday morning, I witnessed people gathered to watch a couple engaged in world wrestling championship.

In fact, it was a one-sided affair wherein the husband was battering his wife while the crowd stood by filming and taking pictures.

Author



Vusi Nzapheza