Tensions simmer between rural and commercial farmers in KZN

Johannesburg- It’s not yet uhuru for many rural subsistence farming communities in KwaZulu-Natal, who say they live at the mercy of white commercial farmers.

The Mncube family in the village of eMadwaleni in Vryheid recounted how emerging livestock farmer Mzamo Mncube’s life was snatched away, allegedly by the police.

His cousin, Mthembeni Mfayela, said the emotional scars remain in the aftermath of his brutal killing under mysterious circumstances last December.

He said the deceased was called to the local police station after he had sold a cow to one of his customers.

“The customers requested that the cow be slaughtered, and its skin removed. On their way home, they were stopped by the police’s livestock unit and they demanded to see the proof of purchase. My cousin was then called to come to a police station to provide the proof and he took along the cowskin as evidence. We later heard that he had been assaulted to death by the police,” said Mfayela.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Sandile Motha