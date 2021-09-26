Tinyiko Maluleke: What defines our heritage?

Johannesburg- Since the 70s, the UN defined heritage in terms of natural and cultural phenomena, as well as combinations of both. But in recent years, the South African take on heritage has increasingly veered towards the most superficial aspects of culture.

Already in 2005, there was a well-sponsored media campaign to dumb down Heritage Day into boerewors day.

The original and rather inelegant substitution of Heritage Day for Shaka Day was in keeping with a discernible strategy to paper over the cracks.

Democratic South Africa itself was founded “somewhere over the rainbow” – as Judy Garland once sang in the Wizard of Oz fairytale. With bits of “Madiba magic” and pieces of “miracle” marinated in a “negotiated revolution” overnight, South Africa embarked on its long walk to Neverland, along the yellow brick road.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Tinyiko Maluleke