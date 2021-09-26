REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Tinyiko Maluleke: What defines our heritage?

By Coceka Magubeni
KWADUKUZA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 22: A young woman performs a traditional dance in front of other Zulu Maidens during a Shaka Day event on September 22, 2012 in KwaDukuza, South Africa. The event is part of Heritage Day celebrations. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thuli Dlamini)

Johannesburg- Since the 70s, the UN defined heritage in terms of natural and cultural phenomena, as well as combinations of both. But in recent years, the South African take on heritage has increasingly veered towards the most superficial aspects of culture.

Already in 2005, there was a well-sponsored media campaign to dumb down Heritage Day into boerewors day.

The original and rather inelegant substitution of Heritage Day for Shaka Day was in keeping with a discernible strategy to paper over the cracks.

Democratic South Africa itself was founded “somewhere over the rainbow” – as Judy Garland once sang in the Wizard of Oz fairytale. With bits of “Madiba magic” and pieces of “miracle” marinated in a “negotiated revolution” overnight, South Africa embarked on its long walk to Neverland, along the yellow brick road.

