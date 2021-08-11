Over 100 000 FNB customers set up Apple Pay in first week

Johannesburg – FNB’s addition to its digital payments’ ecosystem has kicked off with positive momentum as over 100 000 customers add Apple Pay to their FNB Credit, Debit, Fusion, and Virtual cards in the first week.

Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Card said, “We are delighted with the positive response from our Retail and Commercial customers who were quick to set up Apple Pay and have already made safe and secure payments. We continue to accelerate efforts to diversify our digital payments ecosystem to provide a convenient and secure experience across all our payments solutions.”

Convenient and secure cashless payments, which are synonymous with our customers’ contactless digital payments experience, have become the norm as we strive to limit physical contact for purchases to ensure the safety and security of our customers.

FNB customers can simply create and add their FNB Virtual Card to Apple Pay via the FNB App. Customers can use Apple Pay for all their contactless payments, providing digital-led flexibility. In addition, customers have full control over their linked card via the FNB App, while benefiting from great rewards for spend via Apple Pay. To date, the bank has over 300,000 FNB Virtual Cards on its new issuing platform with over R600 million in spend, and Apple Pay is the latest customer centric digital feature.

“The ability to use Virtual Cards for secure online payments and the use of devices at point of sale, notably Apple Pay, is a global trend and reflects the expectation from customers as the world moves away from physical cards” said Labuschagne.

Over 700 000 FNB customers have an Apple Pay compatible device, where they can add their card to Apple Pay via the FNB App or simply open the Wallet app on their compatible device to add FNB cards.

It is simple to set up Apple Pay on the iPhone using the FNB App, customers select ‘Cards’, choose to create a new Virtual Card specifically for Apple Pay or alternatively select an existing Virtual Card, then select ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ and follow the instructions. Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps and on Apple Watch. Customers will continue to receive all the rewards and beneﬁts offered by FNB’s cards including the award-winning eBucks and purchase protection on qualifying transactions.

“We remain committed to providing a wide range of unique and innovative payment solutions that are centered around true customer and business value, “concludes Labuschagne.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman