ANC Luthuli House manager arrested for domestic violence

A senior ANC employee spent a chilly cold weekend behind bars after he was arrested for gender-based violence.

Stephen Kubu, ANC logistics manager at the ruling party’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Joburg was nabbed after his lover, Mitchell Mmil Mokgobo, 29, accused him of assaulting her in a domestic violence fracas at their Midrand house.

A police officer who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media said Kubu allegedly slapped Mokgobo when she was preparing food for their 10-year-old son.

Kubu pushed Mokgobo down and hit her, said the officer. “The poor girl fought back by biting him and tearing up his clothes. Mokgobo’s 10-year-old son called the police who came in and arrested him. He was charged with common assault,” said the cop.

But Kubu was set free after Mokgobo withdrew the case when he appeared at the Midrand magistrate’s court on Monday.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed that Kubu was arrested and charged with common assault and later set free when Mokgobo dropped the charges against him.

She declined to disclose the rationale behind Mokgobo’s withdrawal of the charge and referred Sunday World to the National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana, who could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author