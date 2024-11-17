Shwashwi: A young thing with some fantasies in a red beret 

A young thing with some fantasies in a red beret

So, the dominant faction of the EFF, ahead of the party’s national conference next month, has been named “kusekhaya la”. This is borrowed from a popular community song liked by the EFF SC president Sihle Lonzi.

Also, the slogan is a cry of sorrow against those who have deserted the EFF and plan to and joined the fastest-growing political party – MKP.

Shwa wonders just how far the influence of this young man goes in the EFF since he has also been a vocal henchman of the dominant faction’s strategy to delegitimise the departed Floyd Shivambu, who is now MKP secretary-general.

Whatever influence he holds, because he is young and has many years ahead in his political career, Lonzi must remain grounded and avoid too much involvement in the affairs of red beret elders.

