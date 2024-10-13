Shwashwi: Cooking a great meal serenaded by the Spanish guitar 

Cooking a great meal serenaded by the Spanish guitar

Still on the MTN 8 Cup final, Orlando Pirates, head coach Jose Riveiro has proven that he is not what football fans called him when he arrived in South Africa in 2022 – a plumber. A plumber is a term used in South African for dubious foreign coaches who come to Mzansi teams only to be exposed as chancers with no clue what they are doing.

Having won three successive MTN 8 cups and two consecutive Nedbank Cup trophies since taking over the reins at Pirates, Riveiro has lived up to his nicknames – the Spanish Guitar and the Chef. Riveiro is cooking something special with Pirates.

As the Spanish guitar, he is conducting the orchestra led in attack by dribbling wizards Patrick Maswanganyi aka Tito, and Relebohile Mofokeng aka president ya ma2000.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content