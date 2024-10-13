Shwashwi: Cooking a great meal serenaded by the Spanish guitar 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 05: Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8, Final match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Alche Greeff/Gallo Images)

Cooking a great meal serenaded by the Spanish guitar 

Still on the MTN 8 Cup final, Orlando Pirates, head coach Jose Riveiro has proven that he is not what football fans called him when he arrived in South Africa in 2022 – a plumber. A plumber is a term used in South African for dubious foreign coaches who come to Mzansi teams only to be exposed as chancers with no clue what they are doing.  

Having won three successive MTN 8 cups and two consecutive Nedbank Cup trophies since taking over the reins at Pirates, Riveiro has lived up to his nicknames – the Spanish Guitar and the Chef. Riveiro is cooking something special with Pirates.  

As the Spanish guitar, he is conducting the orchestra led in attack by dribbling wizards Patrick Maswanganyi aka Tito, and Relebohile Mofokeng aka president ya ma2000. 

