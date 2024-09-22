Shwashwi: It’s giggles and laughter all round when Msholozi is around 

It’s giggles and laughter all round when Msholozi is around

If there’s one thing Jacob Zuma will be etched in the annals of South African history for, it’s his riotous sense of humour. Msholozi, with his band of merry MK Party followers, has taken the term government of national unity (GNU) and given it a hilarious twist.

Now, in Zulu, thanks to uBaba it’s known as “Gijima Nangu uSathane,” which, trust me, doesn’t mean “Let’s all hold hands and sing Kumbaya.” Talk about a plot twist! Zuma’s ability to spin the bizarre into comic gold hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Remember his “cheers” moment in parliament. Or his “Meandos”.

While we wrestle with our many, many (did I mention many?) challenges, Zuma’s humour is one for the books.

So, next time you’re feeling the weight of the world, remember somewhere, Zuma is chuckling and urging us all to run and show the devil that’s GNU a clean pair of heels.

