Shwashwi: Papa’s boy for papa’s team 

Papa’s boy for papa’s team

There’s another Andile Mpisane and Royal AM situation playing itself out in the PSL at Baroka FC. Baroka owner Khurishi Mphahlele’s 16-year-old son Seboledi has been promoted to the first team this season and will be playing for the club in the National First Division.

Mphahlele senior described his son as a quality player who was signed on merit. The man went as far as explaining that he was not selected by him but by the coach and technical team. Shwa really thinks that if you have nothing to hide stop over-explaining yourself because right now it looks like you have something to hide. “I did not tell them he is my son.

“When the trials ended, that’s when he knew that the boy was my son. So he is here on merit; he is not here because he is my son but he can play good football.” Yeah, right Mr Mphahlele, you can tell that to the birds and the bees, we believe you…

