Shwa crowns the new king of brag

Just when Shwa was done thinking the queen and king of show off were Cassper Nyovest and Shauwn Mkhize, she was proved wrong, and she apologises to the two. The way Sizwe Dhlomo shows off on the internet is disgusting.

Yes, we get that you come from a wealthy family, bhuti, but the last time I cared to check, people who grew up rich saw no need to flash it. But not dear old Sizwe, who is always thinking of what to brag about next.

How can you even ask people if their cars do not detect potholes in South Africa? Just so you know, not everybody has fancy and modern cars, and therefore, there is no need for you to belittle someone when they express how they have to remember where the potholes are when driving.

Sit down, and have some humility and stop bragging about generational wealth.

