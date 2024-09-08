Shwashwi: Now that’s really tying us in knots 

Now that’s really tying us in knots

To the Married at First Sight team, and I don’t mean the people we see on the television (because they are there to launch their fitness careers), please do your homework.

On behalf of South Africans, we are tired of being fed half-cooked shows. We don’t know how the casting director chose all the people who made it to the show, bathong.

Y’all gave us nothing. Shwa feels like she doesn’t know the people on the screens, maybe the show was heavily edited. To prove that it was edited, we missed out on witnessing the cheating that was reported in one relation.

Others do not want to open up but they’re in a reality TV show. Make it your business that you give us a holistic perspective of marrying a stranger, not trash.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content