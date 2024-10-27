Shwashwi: There’s just no denying MaMkhize a good time 

There’s just no denying MaMkhize a good time

On Monday, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize shared some pictures with some of her Royal AM players on social media after they went on some ice-skating outing.

It did not matter whether her embattled team were dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup by Cape Town City, after they rolled like a lamb to the slaughter in a 3-0 ass-kicking two days prior to the excursion. As we all know by now, there is no need for a good reason to have a bit of a lekker time when it comes to MaMkhize and her kids.

The club could be facing relegation, but a nice time is a nice time down there eKhezetheni.

