Shwashwi: Whose Msila will Botha be in much-awaited Soweto derby? 

Whose Msila will Botha be in much-awaited Soweto derby?

It is only a matter of days until the stage is set for the biggest football match in SA diski, and Shwa has been wondering whose corner Botha Msila will be in for the Soweto derby. Will it be Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs?

Msila, the staunch and famous SA football supporter, has been homeless since his hometown club Bloemfontein Celtics became defunct in 2021 when MaMkhize bought their status.

Since then, he is always spotted at almost every stadium around the country with his kitchen cap vibing with any crowd he comes across.

Now that he is expected to be attending the Soweto Derby on Saturday, Shwa wonders which crowd will Botha the ‘hitchhiker’ be mingling with inside the calabash. Re tla bona.

