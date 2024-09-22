What’s with the butterfingers, Veli? 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Veli
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 14: Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 14, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Butterfingers AmaZulu and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa continued with his rich vein of form with his howlers between the goal posts.

Mothwa, who is usually the most vibrant and energetic character at national team camps, had a blooper when Bafana played against Uganda and then repeated the same silly mistake when Usuthu lost to Polokwane City.

Mothwa’s gloves seem to be slippery as the ball keeps on slithering between his fingers and into the net.  

In this chilling cold weather, Mothwa can’t even “catch” the flu. 

