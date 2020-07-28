Kaybee says he will hand his SAMA to Master KG

Prince Kaybee said he if wins a SAMA this year for song of the year he will give to Master KG, whose Jerusalema track has people dancing in harmony around the globe.

‪“If I win Song Of The Year this year at the SAMAS I am gonna go get that award edited to…Master KG Ft Nomcebo – Jerusalem. That’s just my contribution to what they have achieved this year,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

This comes after Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, wasn’t nominated for the awards.

The song also reached a milestone on the weekend when it hit 50 million views on the YouTube platform.

He is also dominating other streaming platforms.

“Thank You For The Love. I’m Currently Number 1 In South Africa With More Than 1.2 Million Monthly Listeners On @SpotifySA thank you for streaming my music,” said Master KG.

The song is making waves in Italy, US, Brazil, China and France, inspiring various cover version is different languages.

Somaya Stockenstroom