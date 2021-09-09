WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs Daniel Akpeyi shares what he spent his first paycheck on

Johannesburg- Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has recently shared on social media how he spent his first paycheck he received from Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs recently took to Twitter to share a short interview Akpeyi had on how people should manage their finances.

The Nigerian born goalkeeper shared how he used his first paycheck from Amakhosi, to buy his mother a brand new house and spoiled himself with a brand new phone.

In the video the goalkeeper also shares his journey, how life was before he even received his first-ever paycheck and the importance of handling your finances.

My First Pay Check | Daniel Akpeyi | Glamour Boys https://t.co/g1n9hjhCYK

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper talks to us about what he did with his first salary. He also gives us some tips on how to handle finances. #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 8, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma