Future is just Ginja for local brand

Supa Ginja has experienced an incredible spike in sales thanks to consumers no longer wanting to go through the long process of traditional ginger beer brewing. The ginger beer powder business was founded by Johan Pretorius, 35, and his family from Hartbeespoort, Klerksdorp, in North West in 2008, and now employs more than 200 people.

Pretorius said they realised there was a gap in the market for quality and affordable ginger beer powder that is easy to brew.

Supa Ginja is a ready-mixed ginger powder, which ferments when combined with water, ensuring a true traditional taste. He said the powder caught the attention of the South African home brewing market during the Covid-19 lockdown when people could not buy alcohol.

“The family business started with just three employees in a garage but has since gained momentum and employs 200 at its factory in North West.

“About 10 employees work exclusively on the Shoprite account, Supa Ginja’s biggest corporate retail client. We approached them with the intention of growing, and realised that we would need access to their consumer market via Shoprite USave markets.

“Shoprite gave us a national footprint, which created many new jobs due to traceability and quality control requirements. We also expanded our sales and admin teams to keep up with the rising demand.”

He said they set out to provide a quality product for their clients, which combines all the ingredients that would be used in traditional ginger beer, in an affordable and convenient sachet.

Pretorius said they are busy with a Shoprite listing to supply the rest of Africa with their product.

He credited their team for the company’s success. “They work with endless passion to grow our business. I believe in the African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together’.”

Supa Ginja has experienced challenges when it comes to high transport costs and cash-strapped consumers with little to no expendable income, but adapted to the changing market.

Pretorius advises aspiring entrepreneurs to remain patient and focused. “Stay away from debt and take calculated risks. Sharpen your skills at every opportunity – it will prepare you for your big opportunity when it comes.

“As drivers of growth, job creation and innovation, entrepreneurs play a critical role in growing our economy. That’s why it is important for corporates like Shoprite to support them.”

