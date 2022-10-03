Passion paved the road to success

When their wives, who are friends, brought them together, they never imagined that they were the perfect combination for success.

Dichabe Lebotse, a certified financial accountant, and Nselelo Nxasana, a chartered accountant, saw a gap in an oversaturated market to service small businesses and help such organisations to achieve growth – and to establish their consulting firm to help other companies to grow.

The two established Atlegang Business Consulting in 2013 – a firm that focuses on business accounting and advisory and auditing, while dealing with financial statements, books and annual reports.

In 2015, Lebotse and Nxasana were joined by another business-minded director, Lindo Mnisi, 29, to beef up their services in the SMMEs sector and the established business enterprises field.

The firm, located in Randburg, Gauteng, is rooted in the partners’ passion and commitment to professionalism.

The trio brings to their business a combination of education, wealth of experience and skills, factors that enhance their business offerings.

Lebotse, 37, is the managing director of the firm. He was born in Mahikeng and recalls that when they started off, they encountered teething problems, but had no choice but to soldier on to get things off the ground.

“We worked hard to establish a base and get opportunities for projects.

“Our growth was funded by our client base and the trust our clients had in us. Cash flow was a constant challenge, and difficulties of finding the right people to work with us was a huge problem.

“We are grateful for the ones we have right now as they are the best in the industry,” says Lebotse.

Nxasana, 37, born in Meadowlands, Soweto, is the chairman of the organisation.

He says the vision he shares with his partners, Lebotse and Mnisi, is bound to bring success to the financial service sector and the organisation.

“We use our contacts and wealth of experience we perfected from our previous employers to our advantage. We are competing in the space for our lion’s share,” says Nxasana.

Bushbuckridge-born Mnisi holds two diplomas in banking and economics. He is the operations director, and sees the partnership as formidable, proving beyond doubt it is in business to make a success of it.

“Our sector is broad. With the vision we have, coupled with the work ethic and professionalism, we are getting ahead and should climb the ladder of success,” says Mnisi.

All the three directors were students at the University of Johannesburg, but their paths did not cross on campus and only met as business partners.

The consultancy employs staff of 18, and plans to increase it in keeping with the organisational growth. With the unemployment rate on the increase, the organisation hopes it can play its part to help reduce the stats, and develop its staff through empowering them.

The consulting firm is responsible for 55 learnership programmes for graduates deployed around the country in various companies in conjunction with Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority.

