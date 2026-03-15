Alcohol destroys families and young children

I was watching a show on SABC over the weekend where they indicated that statistics reveal that South Africa still rates high on alcohol consumption among countries.

Alcohol abuse is real and it has adverse outcomes. The results thereof are severe and devastating. Many lives have been lost, families divided, households and marriages broken, futures destroyed, and so many other things.

I urge people to think twice before engaging in the use of alcohol, drugs or anything of that sort. These things may seem cool in the beginning but as time goes by, and you allow them to take control of you, you may not be there to account.

It’s even worse when you use your hard-earned cash and buy counterfeit liquor without your knowledge.

Liquor is also not for younger people and children. Some of their organs can’t take the strain caused by alcohol.

If you haven’t started yet, please don’t. Stay safe.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek