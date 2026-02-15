Balanced reporting will do Sunday World a world of good

I am a Sunday World reader since it was a broadsheet until 1999, when it was converted into the tabloid it is today. Since then, I enjoyed stories from politics to hard news. I even favoured the cartoon.

Since Covid-19 in 2020 it became difficult for me and other readers to consume news for obvious reasons.

This past weekend I decided to go to Spar in Ghandi Square in Johannesburg. I came across a few newspapers and I discovered that my former favourite in the form of Sunday World was also in the newspaper cabinet.

I decided to have a copy, having detected that the selling price is reasonable at R24,50.

On reading I saw a different Sunday World I must confess. However, the story on page 6 under the headline: “Come back home, stop embarrassing yourselves” by Queenin Masuabi caught my eye.

I don’t know, nor understand, why Masuabi as a seasoned political reporter could not get the side of SACP when they interviewed ANCYL secretary -general Tsakani Shiviti. Considering that on page 2 the Editor-in-chief Caiphus Kgosana states clearly that “Sunday World moves away from sensationalism, unverified rumours, and slander, and embracing a fact based journalism rooted in fairness accuracy, balance and respect”. Why then was the SACP not given the opportunity to comment?

Buti Nkonki

Indwe

