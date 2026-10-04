Brilliant Pitso’s brought back Bafana spark

As a passionate supporter of Bafana Bafana, I would like to commend Pitso Mosimane for the outstanding manner in which he has begun his second stint as national team coach.

Bafana Bafana look organised, disciplined and confident. The players appear to understand what is expected of them — a hallmark of good coaching.

Pitso has been known for building competitive teams. During his first spell in charge, he laid important foundations for South African football. Since then, he has accumulated invaluable experience at club level, which is clearly benefiting the national team.

The renewed belief in the squad has impressed me. The players are playing with purpose and determination, while the tactical approach has brought stability.

South African football supporters have every reason to be optimistic.

Daniel Mokwana, Rustenburg