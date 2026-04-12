Crisis at the NAC: Ministry must act now

The ongoing strike at the National Arts Council (NAC), now exceeding 21 days, reflects a deep leadership failure within the institution.

Staff members have raised serious concerns, yet management has failed to meaningfully engage. The board remains silent. The ministry appears absent. This lack of urgency is unacceptable.

Workers report:

No bonuses paid since 2020;

No proper performance reviews;

Staff working weekends without recognition;

Disrespect and alleged abuse from management; and,

Emotional distress and declining morale.

The core operational team is not functioning. Payments to artists and stakeholders are not being processed. The entire arts and culture sector is now suffering because of leadership inaction.

This is no longer just an internal labour dispute – it is a governance crisis.

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture cannot distance itself from this matter. Oversight responsibility lies squarely with the department and the board.

Silence in the face of injustice is complicity.

Workers deserve dignity. Artists deserve stability. The sector deserves accountable leadership.

We call for:

1.Immediate intervention by the minister;

2.Transparent engagement between management and staff;

3.Accountability from the NAC board; and,

4.A clear recovery plan to stabilise operations.

We stand firmly with the workers and with the sector.

Leadership must act, and act now.