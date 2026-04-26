Letters

Deplorable discrimination

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 15:Hundreds of Muslims and supporters marched from District 6 to Parliament on May 15, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is demanding America and the world to take an immediate action to support the Palestine people and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against humanity. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

An incident targeting a person for having displayed a Palestinian flag at a well-known Houghton Golf Club, has led to justified widespread outrage.

We at Media Review Network find it utterly disgusting and deplorable that such unilateral acts of discrimination continue to be practised in South Africa.

What is deliberately minimised is the principle at stake. A flag on a private vehicle becomes grounds for exclusion, while the broader reality of occupation and mass civilian suffering is pushed outside the frame.


The message is clear, solidarity is permitted only when it aligns with a dominant power.

When a symbol of solidarity becomes grounds for exclusion, neutrality has already collapsed into complicity.

 

Iqbal Jassat, Media Review Network, Johannesburg

 

  • An incident targeting a person for having displayed a Palestinian flag at a well-known Houghton Golf Club, has led to justified widespread outrage.
  • We at Media Review Network find it utterly disgusting and deplorable that such unilateral acts of discrimination continue to be practised in South Africa.
  • What is deliberately minimised is the principle at stake.
  • A flag on a private vehicle becomes grounds for exclusion, while the broader reality of occupation and mass civilian suffering is pushed outside the frame.
  • The message is clear, solidarity is permitted only when it aligns with a dominant power.
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