Lesufi commits a strategic blunder

Gauteng is the economic hub of South Africa. Hence, it attracts citizens from other provinces and countries. That’s why it also faces so many challenges. Gauteng needs a strong, visionary, and strategic leadership. Currently, the province is led by a minority coalition under the stewardship of Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Recently, Lesufi reshuffled his cabinet to accommodate the EFF in the coalition government. The strangest thing the premier did was to give the finance MEC position to the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga, who was axed as the finance MMC in Ekurhuleni, for, among

others, mismanagement.

Lesufi also compromised his relationship with Matome Chiloane. The ANC PEC had advised him to get rid of the Rise Mzansi party MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. The ANC Veterans League and Sanco are not happy with his reshuffling. He needs to listen to his comrades.